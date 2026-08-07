Liam Denny

Liam Denny

bowler

Full name:Liam Denny
Nationality:Cook islands

Teams

2024 Teams

Cook Islands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs18.518.5
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs136136
Wickets88
Avg1717
SR14.1214.12
Eco7.227.22
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs8181
Balls Faced6464
Avg20.2520.25
SR126.56126.56
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest4545
Hundreds00

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