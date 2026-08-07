Liam Denny
bowler
|Full name:
|Liam Denny
|Nationality:
|Cook islands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|18.5
|18.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|136
|136
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|17
|17
|SR
|14.12
|14.12
|Eco
|7.22
|7.22
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|81
|81
|Balls Faced
|64
|64
|Avg
|20.25
|20.25
|SR
|126.56
|126.56
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|45
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0