Tomakanute Ritawa

Tomakanute Ritawa

bowler

Full name:Tomakanute Ritawa
Nationality:Cook islands

Teams

2024 Teams

Cook Islands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs14.014.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs109109
Wickets99
Avg12.1112.11
SR9.339.33
Eco7.787.78
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs1515
Balls Faced2424
Avg55
SR62.562.5
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

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