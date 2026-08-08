Tomakanute Ritawa
bowler
|Full name:
|Tomakanute Ritawa
|Nationality:
|Cook islands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|14.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|109
|109
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|12.11
|12.11
|SR
|9.33
|9.33
|Eco
|7.78
|7.78
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|15
|15
|Balls Faced
|24
|24
|Avg
|5
|5
|SR
|62.5
|62.5
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0