Libby Thomas

Libby Thomas

batsman

Full name:Libby Thomas
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Glamorgan Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches3
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches3
Innings1
Not outs1
Runs12
Balls Faced20
Avg0
SR60
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest12
Hundreds0

Libby Thomas Schedule & Results

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