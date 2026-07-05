Maene Kilita Tuilaepa
bowler
|Full name:
|Maene Kilita Tuilaepa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|36
|36
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|18
|18
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|9
|9
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|11
|11
|Balls Faced
|8
|8
|Avg
|11
|11
|SR
|137.5
|137.5
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0