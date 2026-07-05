Maene Kilita Tuilaepa

Maene Kilita Tuilaepa

bowler

Full name:Maene Kilita Tuilaepa

Teams

2023 Teams

Samoa U19

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3636
Wickets22
Avg1818
SR1212
Eco99
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs1111
Balls Faced88
Avg1111
SR137.5137.5
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ilaoa, Daniel Filesafoti

Ilaoa, Daniel Filesafoti

Ilaoa, Afapene

Ilaoa, Afapene

Roache, Darren Ernest

Roache, Darren Ernest

Kaisara, Polenisia

Kaisara, Polenisia

Siona, Luki

Siona, Luki

Ofa, Nusipepa Alaimoana

Ofa, Nusipepa Alaimoana

Rarotoga, So Joe Vailigi

Rarotoga, So Joe Vailigi

Su’a Sale, Punapunavale

Su’a Sale, Punapunavale

Masoe, Eddie

Masoe, Eddie

Moa, Tautalaaso Tagataese

Moa, Tautalaaso Tagataese