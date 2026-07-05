Darren Ernest Roache

Darren Ernest Roache

all rounder

Full name:Darren Ernest Roache
Nationality:Samoa

Teams

2024 Teams

Samoa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9292
Wickets66
Avg15.3315.33
SR1111
Eco8.368.36
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs5555
Balls Faced6060
Avg18.3318.33
SR91.6691.66
Fours99
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2424
Hundreds00

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