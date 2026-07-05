Darren Ernest Roache
all rounder
|Full name:
|Darren Ernest Roache
|Nationality:
|Samoa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|92
|92
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|15.33
|15.33
|SR
|11
|11
|Eco
|8.36
|8.36
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|55
|55
|Balls Faced
|60
|60
|Avg
|18.33
|18.33
|SR
|91.66
|91.66
|Fours
|9
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|24
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0