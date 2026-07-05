Afapene Filesafoti Ilaoa

Afapene Filesafoti Ilaoa

bowler

Full name:Afapene Filesafoti Ilaoa
Nationality:Samoa

Teams

2024 Teams

Samoa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2828
Wickets22
Avg1414
SR99
Eco9.339.33
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced11
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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