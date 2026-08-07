Mancoba Jele
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mancoba Jele
|Nationality:
|Swaziland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|21
|Innings
|14
|18
|Overs
|34.0
|46.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|308
|395
|Wickets
|9
|14
|Avg
|34.22
|28.21
|SR
|22.66
|19.71
|Eco
|9.05
|8.58
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|21
|Innings
|14
|18
|Not outs
|3
|4
|Runs
|83
|91
|Balls Faced
|96
|109
|Avg
|7.54
|6.5
|SR
|86.45
|83.48
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0