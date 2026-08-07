Mancoba Jele

Mancoba Jele

all rounder

Full name:Mancoba Jele
Nationality:Swaziland

Teams

2026 Teams

Eswatini

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1721
Innings1418
Overs34.046.0
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs308395
Wickets914
Avg34.2228.21
SR22.6619.71
Eco9.058.58
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1721
Innings1418
Not outs34
Runs8391
Balls Faced96109
Avg7.546.5
SR86.4583.48
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1616
Hundreds00

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