Muhammad Amin

Muhammad Amin

batsman

Full name:Muhammad Amin
Nationality:Swaziland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Eswatini

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings55
Overs14.014.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs118118
Wickets11
Avg118118
SR8484
Eco8.428.42
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings99
Not outs00
Runs157157
Balls Faced131131
Avg17.4417.44
SR119.84119.84
Fours2020
Fifties22
Sixies55
Highest8080
Hundreds00

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