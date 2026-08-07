Muhammad Amin
batsman
|Full name:
|Muhammad Amin
|Nationality:
|Swaziland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|14.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|118
|118
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|118
|118
|SR
|84
|84
|Eco
|8.42
|8.42
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|157
|157
|Balls Faced
|131
|131
|Avg
|17.44
|17.44
|SR
|119.84
|119.84
|Fours
|20
|20
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|80
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|0