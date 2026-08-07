Melusi Magagula
all rounder
|Full name:
|Melusi Magagula
|Nationality:
|Swaziland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|18
|18
|Overs
|58.0
|58.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|507
|507
|Wickets
|23
|23
|Avg
|22.04
|22.04
|SR
|15.13
|15.13
|Eco
|8.74
|8.74
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|10
|10
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|80
|80
|Balls Faced
|118
|118
|Avg
|10
|10
|SR
|67.79
|67.79
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|21
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0