Melusi Magagula

Melusi Magagula

all rounder

Full name:Melusi Magagula
Nationality:Swaziland

Teams

2026 Teams

Eswatini

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1818
Overs58.058.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs507507
Wickets2323
Avg22.0422.04
SR15.1315.13
Eco8.748.74
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1010
Not outs22
Runs8080
Balls Faced118118
Avg1010
SR67.7967.79
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2121
Hundreds00

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