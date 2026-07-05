Manish Golamaru
all rounder
|Full name:
|Manish Golamaru
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|19
|10
|Innings
|10
|18
|10
|Overs
|170.0
|147.3
|33.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|27
|8
|0
|Runs
|536
|690
|224
|Wickets
|15
|14
|8
|Avg
|35.73
|49.28
|28
|SR
|68
|63.21
|25.37
|Eco
|3.15
|4.67
|6.62
|BB
|4
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|19
|10
|Innings
|12
|12
|5
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|203
|148
|30
|Balls Faced
|472
|158
|37
|Avg
|20.3
|12.33
|6
|SR
|43
|93.67
|81.08
|Fours
|29
|14
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|4
|1
|Highest
|42
|48
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0