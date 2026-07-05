Manish Golamaru

Manish Golamaru

all rounder

Full name:Manish Golamaru
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Andhra

Bezawada Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71910
Innings101810
Overs170.0147.333.5
Balls---
Maidens2780
Runs536690224
Wickets15148
Avg35.7349.2828
SR6863.2125.37
Eco3.154.676.62
BB442
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71910
Innings12125
Not outs200
Runs20314830
Balls Faced47215837
Avg20.312.336
SR4393.6781.08
Fours29142
Fifties000
Sixies141
Highest424814
Hundreds000

Another Players

Rahul, KP Sai

Rahul, KP Sai

Kumar, B Santosh

Kumar, B Santosh

Reddy, Naren

Reddy, Naren

Reddy, Yeddala Girish Kumar

Reddy, Yeddala Girish Kumar

Tarun, Sanaboyina

Tarun, Sanaboyina

Varma, B.Munish

Varma, B.Munish

Kumar, Prasanth

Kumar, Prasanth

Akhil, Shambu

Akhil, Shambu

Ayyappa, Bandaru

Ayyappa, Bandaru

J Durga Kumar

J Durga Kumar