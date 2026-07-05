Mario Rampersaud
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mario Rampersaud
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|14
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|14
|3
|Innings
|22
|3
|Not outs
|5
|0
|Runs
|291
|32
|Balls Faced
|901
|73
|Avg
|17.11
|10.66
|SR
|32.29
|43.83
|Fours
|21
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|36
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0