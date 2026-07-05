Mario Rampersaud

Mario Rampersaud

wicket keeper

Full name:Mario Rampersaud

Teams

2023 Teams

The Philadelphians

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches143
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches143
Innings223
Not outs50
Runs29132
Balls Faced90173
Avg17.1110.66
SR32.2943.83
Fours212
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3620
Hundreds00

Another Players

Islam, Soripul

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Immanuel, Anirudh

Immanuel, Anirudh

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Mantha, Varun

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Sharma, Aditya

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P, Rohan

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Foo, Jonathan

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Scott, Ryan

Plunkett, Liam

Plunkett, Liam

Narine, Derick

Narine, Derick