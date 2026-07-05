Jonathan Alexander Foo
batsman
|Full name:
|Jonathan Alexander Foo
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|30
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|4.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|28
|16
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|7
|16
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|30
|Innings
|12
|28
|Not outs
|2
|8
|Runs
|367
|314
|Balls Faced
|0
|245
|Avg
|36.7
|15.7
|SR
|0
|128.16
|Fours
|0
|24
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|15
|Highest
|97
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0