Jonathan Alexander Foo

Jonathan Alexander Foo

batsman

Full name:Jonathan Alexander Foo
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly

Teams

2023 Teams

The Philadelphians

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1330
Innings21
Overs4.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2816
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco716
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1330
Innings1228
Not outs28
Runs367314
Balls Faced0245
Avg36.715.7
SR0128.16
Fours024
Fifties20
Sixies015
Highest9742
Hundreds00

Another Players

Islam, Soripul

Islam, Soripul

Immanuel, Anirudh

Immanuel, Anirudh

Mantha, Varun

Mantha, Varun

Bhatia, Chiranshu

Bhatia, Chiranshu

Sharma, Aditya

Sharma, Aditya

P, Rohan

P, Rohan

Scott, Ryan

Scott, Ryan

Plunkett, Liam

Plunkett, Liam

Narine, Derick

Narine, Derick

Madaan, Supreet

Madaan, Supreet