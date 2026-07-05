Martin Owen Kain
bowler
|Full name:
|Martin Owen Kain
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|3
|34
|44
|Innings
|2
|5
|34
|37
|Overs
|5.4
|70.0
|251.4
|126.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|8
|10
|0
|Runs
|53
|244
|1300
|958
|Wickets
|0
|4
|34
|30
|Avg
|70
|61
|38.23
|31.93
|SR
|46
|105
|44.41
|25.36
|Eco
|9.35
|3.48
|5.16
|7.55
|BB
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|3
|34
|44
|Innings
|6
|3
|22
|26
|Not outs
|1
|0
|11
|11
|Runs
|71
|76
|231
|216
|Balls Faced
|50
|102
|269
|159
|Avg
|14.2
|25.33
|21
|14.4
|SR
|142
|74.5
|85.87
|135.84
|Fours
|5
|12
|19
|18
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Highest
|39
|42
|30
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0