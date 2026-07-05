Martin Owen Kain

Martin Owen Kain

bowler

Full name:Martin Owen Kain
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

San Diego Surf Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches733444
Innings253437
Overs5.470.0251.4126.5
Balls----
Maidens08100
Runs532441300958
Wickets043430
Avg706138.2331.93
SR4610544.4125.36
Eco9.353.485.167.55
BB1244
4w0011
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches733444
Innings632226
Not outs101111
Runs7176231216
Balls Faced50102269159
Avg14.225.332114.4
SR14274.585.87135.84
Fours5121918
Fifties0000
Sixies3048
Highest39423039
Hundreds0000

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