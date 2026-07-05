Mervin Wells

Mervin Wells

batsman

Full name:Mervin Wells
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Micoud Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings12
Not outs00
Runs1321
Balls Faced1320
Avg1310.5
SR100105
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1320
Hundreds00

Another Players

Charlery, Michael

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Charles, Shervin

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Jonas, Ted

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Felix, Winnel

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Jules, Kuston

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Auguste, Swelan

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Sammy Jr, Darren

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Edward, Tarrique

Edward, Tarrique