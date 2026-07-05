Miguel Angelo Nunes Machado

Miguel Angelo Nunes Machado

wicket keeper

Full name:Miguel Angelo Nunes Machado

Teams

2023 Teams

Oeiras Cc

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Not outs33
Runs120120
Balls Faced9292
Avg2424
SR130.43130.43
Fours1010
Fifties22
Sixies55
Highest5454
Hundreds00

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