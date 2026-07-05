Miguel Angelo Nunes Machado
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Miguel Angelo Nunes Machado
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|120
|120
|Balls Faced
|92
|92
|Avg
|24
|24
|SR
|130.43
|130.43
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|54
|54
|Hundreds
|0
|0