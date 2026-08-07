Mohammad Junaid

Mohammad Junaid

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Junaid
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Quetta Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches126
Innings126
Overs110.022.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs592144
Wickets254
Avg23.6836
SR26.433
Eco5.386.54
BB53
4w20
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches126
Innings113
Not outs42
Runs1906
Balls Faced22711
Avg27.146
SR83.754.54
Fours70
Fifties10
Sixies110
Highest873
Hundreds00

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