Mohammad Junaid
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Junaid
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|6
|Innings
|12
|6
|Overs
|110.0
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|592
|144
|Wickets
|25
|4
|Avg
|23.68
|36
|SR
|26.4
|33
|Eco
|5.38
|6.54
|BB
|5
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|6
|Innings
|11
|3
|Not outs
|4
|2
|Runs
|190
|6
|Balls Faced
|227
|11
|Avg
|27.14
|6
|SR
|83.7
|54.54
|Fours
|7
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|11
|0
|Highest
|87
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0