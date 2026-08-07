Muhaddis Muhaddis
batsman
|Full name:
|Muhaddis Muhaddis
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|56
|3
|56
|Balls Faced
|6
|56
|6
|56
|Avg
|3
|18.66
|3
|18.66
|SR
|50
|100
|50
|100
|Fours
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|3
|34
|3
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0