Neeraj Tiwari
batsman
|Full name:
|Neeraj Tiwari
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Overs
|33.5
|33.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|235
|235
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|26.11
|26.11
|SR
|22.55
|22.55
|Eco
|6.94
|6.94
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|166
|166
|Balls Faced
|184
|184
|Avg
|18.44
|18.44
|SR
|90.21
|90.21
|Fours
|14
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|46
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0