Neeraj Tiwari

Neeraj Tiwari

batsman

Full name:Neeraj Tiwari
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Nicosia Tigers Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Overs33.533.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs235235
Wickets99
Avg26.1126.11
SR22.5522.55
Eco6.946.94
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Not outs22
Runs166166
Balls Faced184184
Avg18.4418.44
SR90.2190.21
Fours1414
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest4646
Hundreds00

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