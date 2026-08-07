Nicholas David Buchanan
bowler
|Full name:
|Nicholas David Buchanan
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|Innings
|1
|5
|Overs
|7.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|43
|129
|Wickets
|1
|4
|Avg
|43
|32.25
|SR
|42
|18
|Eco
|6.14
|10.75
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|Innings
|0
|4
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|11
|Balls Faced
|0
|15
|Avg
|0
|3.66
|SR
|0
|73.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|0
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0