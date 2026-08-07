Nicholas David Buchanan

Nicholas David Buchanan

bowler

Full name:Nicholas David Buchanan
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Gold Coast

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches15
Innings15
Overs7.012.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs43129
Wickets14
Avg4332.25
SR4218
Eco6.1410.75
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches15
Innings04
Not outs01
Runs011
Balls Faced015
Avg03.66
SR073.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest08
Hundreds00

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