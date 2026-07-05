Iain Carlisle

Iain Carlisle

bowler

Full name:Iain Carlisle
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Hobart Hurricanes

Tasmania Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings21
Overs30.04.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs9642
Wickets10
Avg960
SR1800
Eco3.210.5
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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