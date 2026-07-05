Iain Carlisle
bowler
|Full name:
|Iain Carlisle
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|30.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|96
|42
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|96
|0
|SR
|180
|0
|Eco
|3.2
|10.5
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0