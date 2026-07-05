Nicholas Fraser Smit
batsman
|Full name:
|Nicholas Fraser Smit
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|7
|Innings
|14
|7
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|425
|304
|Balls Faced
|778
|405
|Avg
|35.41
|43.42
|SR
|54.62
|75.06
|Fours
|58
|27
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|Highest
|153
|102
|Hundreds
|1
|2