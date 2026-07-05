Nicholas Fraser Smit

Nicholas Fraser Smit

batsman

Full name:Nicholas Fraser Smit
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Oeiras Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches97
Innings147
Not outs20
Runs425304
Balls Faced778405
Avg35.4143.42
SR54.6275.06
Fours5827
Fifties20
Sixies21
Highest153102
Hundreds12

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