Nicholas Raymond Johns-Wickberg

Nicholas Raymond Johns-Wickberg

all rounder

Full name:Nicholas Raymond Johns-Wickberg
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2023 Teams

Serbia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1717
Overs57.357.3
Balls--
Maidens33
Runs393393
Wickets1919
Avg20.6820.68
SR18.1518.15
Eco6.836.83
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1010
Not outs33
Runs7070
Balls Faced9090
Avg1010
SR77.7777.77
Fours99
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2424
Hundreds00

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