Nicholas Raymond Johns-Wickberg
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nicholas Raymond Johns-Wickberg
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|17
|17
|Overs
|57.3
|57.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|Runs
|393
|393
|Wickets
|19
|19
|Avg
|20.68
|20.68
|SR
|18.15
|18.15
|Eco
|6.83
|6.83
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|10
|10
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|70
|70
|Balls Faced
|90
|90
|Avg
|10
|10
|SR
|77.77
|77.77
|Fours
|9
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|24
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0