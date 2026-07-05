Nikolay Nankov
bowler
|Full name:
|Nikolay Nankov
|Nationality:
|Bulgaria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|28
|28
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|28
|28
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|9.33
|9.33
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|15
|15
|Balls Faced
|25
|25
|Avg
|7.5
|7.5
|SR
|60
|60
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0