Nikolay Nankov

Nikolay Nankov

bowler

Full name:Nikolay Nankov
Nationality:Bulgaria

Teams

2023 Teams

Indo-Bulgarian

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings22
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2828
Wickets11
Avg2828
SR1818
Eco9.339.33
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs1515
Balls Faced2525
Avg7.57.5
SR6060
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1414
Hundreds00

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