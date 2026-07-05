Bakhtiar Tahiri

Bakhtiar Tahiri

batsman

Full name:Bakhtiar Tahiri

Teams

2023 Teams

Bulgaria

Indo-Bulgarian

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1212
Overs29.029.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs261261
Wickets88
Avg32.6232.62
SR21.7521.75
Eco99
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1111
Not outs11
Runs317317
Balls Faced271271
Avg31.731.7
SR116.97116.97
Fours3131
Fifties11
Sixies1515
Highest6666
Hundreds00

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