Bakhtiar Tahiri
batsman
|Full name:
|Bakhtiar Tahiri
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|12
|12
|Overs
|29.0
|29.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|261
|261
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|32.62
|32.62
|SR
|21.75
|21.75
|Eco
|9
|9
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|317
|317
|Balls Faced
|271
|271
|Avg
|31.7
|31.7
|SR
|116.97
|116.97
|Fours
|31
|31
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|15
|15
|Highest
|66
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|0