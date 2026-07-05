Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|August 24, 1991 (31)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Virgo
|Hometown:
|Kerala, India
|Batting Style:
|Left Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Slow Left arm Orthodox
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|August 24, 1991 (31)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Virgo
|Hometown:
|Kerala, India
|Batting Style:
|Left Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Slow Left arm Orthodox