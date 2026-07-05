Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed

Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed

wicket keeper

Full name:Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):August 24, 1991 (31)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Hometown:Kerala, India
Batting Style:Left Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Slow Left arm Orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Marsa

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