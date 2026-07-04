Nouman Shehzad Butt

Nouman Shehzad Butt

all rounder

Full name:Nouman Shehzad Butt
Nationality:Norway
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Fossum

Norway

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs1212
Balls Faced1515
Avg66
SR8080
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest77
Hundreds00

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