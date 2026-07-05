Mohammad Saif-Ul Islam
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Saif-Ul Islam
|Nationality:
|Norway
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|12
|Balls Faced
|26
|26
|Avg
|6
|6
|SR
|46.15
|46.15
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0