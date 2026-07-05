Mohammad Saif-Ul Islam

Mohammad Saif-Ul Islam

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Saif-Ul Islam
Nationality:Norway

Teams

2023 Teams

Norway

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs1212
Balls Faced2626
Avg66
SR46.1546.15
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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