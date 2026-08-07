Pallam Muhammed Anfal

Pallam Muhammed Anfal

batsman

Full name:Pallam Muhammed Anfal
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Kca Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches224
Innings100
Overs3.000
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs100
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco0.3300
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches224
Innings223
Not outs011
Runs4113332
Balls Faced10118120
Avg20.513316
SR40.5973.48160
Fours482
Fifties010
Sixies012
Highest348925
Hundreds000

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