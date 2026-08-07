Pallam Muhammed Anfal
batsman
|Full name:
|Pallam Muhammed Anfal
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|4
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0.33
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|41
|133
|32
|Balls Faced
|101
|181
|20
|Avg
|20.5
|133
|16
|SR
|40.59
|73.48
|160
|Fours
|4
|8
|2
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|2
|Highest
|34
|89
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0