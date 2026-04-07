International career

Vignesh Puthur was born on March 2, 2001, in Kerala, India. He plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). At 24 years old, he is already performing well in one of the toughest cricket leagues. Despite his young age, Vignesh shows maturity beyond his years, as seen in his calmness during his IPL debut. His career is just starting, and many are excited to see his future in cricket.

Vignesh is a left-arm wristspinner, a rare and valuable skill in the game. He spins the ball away from right-handed batsmen with unpredictable variations. This style of bowling is difficult for batsmen to face and reminds many of spinners like Kuldeep Yadav or Tabraiz Shamsi. He can make the ball turn on even flat IPL pitches. While Vignesh is also a right-hand batsman, his main role is as a bowler. Standing at 5'10", he uses his height to generate extra bounce, which adds more challenges for opponents. His time with MI Cape Town helped him improve his skills, especially in high-pressure T20 matches.

At 24, Vignesh has a bright future ahead. His debut in the IPL is just the start. If he continues to perform well, he could earn a place in Kerala’s senior state team and eventually the Indian national team. The unique skill of left-arm wristspin gives him an advantage. With the support of Mumbai Indians, Vignesh has the potential to become a top T20 bowler. Leagues like the Big Bash or The Hundred could also present opportunities for his growth.

Vignesh Puthur has not yet participated in international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Before being bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh in the 2025 IPL Super Auction, Vignesh worked as a net bowler for MI Cape Town.

Indian Premier League

Vignesh Puthur started his IPL career in 2025 when Mumbai Indians bought him for ₹30 lakh. Before that, he worked as a net bowler for MI Cape Town. He debuted against Chennai Super Kings on March 23, 2025, taking the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Hooda. In his first three matches, he took 5 wickets, with performances of 3/32 against Chennai Super Kings, 1/21 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and 1/31 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Vignesh Puthur joined Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 season. He will play under fellow Kerala player Sanju Samson.

Year Team Notes 2025 Mumbai Indians Bought for ₹30 lakh in IPL 2025 Super Auction; debut against CSK; 5 wickets in 3 matches. 2026 Rajasthan Royals Bought for ₹30 lakh in the auction. Enters the season fully recovered.

Domestic career

Vignesh Puthur started his cricket journey with coaching from Vijayan in Perinthalmanna. He played for Kerala in the Under-14, Under-19, and Under-23 teams. His big break came in the first Kerala T20 League, where he played for Alleppey Ripples. In three matches, he took two wickets, and his left-arm wristspin impressed scouts. This skill caught the attention of Mumbai Indians, who invited him for IPL trials. To prepare, he worked as a net bowler for MI Cape Town in the SA20 league before making his IPL debut in 2025.

Records and achievements

Vignesh Puthur has had several notable performances in both domestic and international cricket. Here are his main records and achievements:

2024 Kerala Cricket League: Took 13 wickets in 16 matches. His best performance was 3/38 against BK-55.

2023 TCM KCA Club Championship: Took 3 wickets in 38 matches.

2025 Indian Premier League: Took 5 wickets in 3 matches. His best performance was 3/32 against Chennai Super Kings, 1/21 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and 1/31 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Special Award (March 2025): Received an award from Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani for his excellent bowling against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Personal life

Vignesh Puthur’s life off the field is as interesting as his cricket career. From family to finances, and his connection with fans, here is a look at his personal life.

Family

Vignesh Puthur was born on 2 March 2001 in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, Kerala, India. His father, Sunil Kumar, works as an autorickshaw driver, and his mother, K.P. Bindhu, is a homemaker. Vignesh went to Government Model Higher Secondary School in Perinthalmanna for his secondary education. He then graduated from GEMS Arts & Science College in the same town. Currently, he is studying for an MA in Literature at PM Government College, also in Perinthalmanna.

Finance

As of March 2025, Vignesh Puthur’s estimated net worth stands at ₹30 million. This includes his IPL 2025 auction price and match fees.

Scandals

Vignesh had a minor controversy involving Twitter. One of the accounts he followed belonged to a foreign adult actress. It was unclear whether he was aware of the account or followed it by mistake.

Another incident occurred after his IPL debut. A video went viral showing a woman dancing happily, with claims that she was Vignesh’s mother celebrating his success. However, investigations later confirmed the woman was not his mother.

Fans

Vignesh Puthur has been building his fanbase on social media. His Instagram account, @vigneshputhur, is growing, where he shares training updates, match highlights, and personal moments. With over 965K followers, Vignesh connects with his fans and inspires many, especially cricketers in Kerala.