Parth R Chauhan

Parth R Chauhan

batsman

Full name:Parth R Chauhan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Halar Heroes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches29
Innings04
Overs07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs068
Wickets02
Avg034
SR021
Eco09.71
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches29
Innings26
Not outs02
Runs1076
Balls Faced1251
Avg519
SR83.33149.02
Fours06
Fifties00
Sixies04
Highest925
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Gohil, Jay

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Pandya, Neel

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