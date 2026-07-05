Parth R Chauhan
batsman
|Full name:
|Parth R Chauhan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|Innings
|0
|4
|Overs
|0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|68
|Wickets
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|34
|SR
|0
|21
|Eco
|0
|9.71
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|Innings
|2
|6
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|10
|76
|Balls Faced
|12
|51
|Avg
|5
|19
|SR
|83.33
|149.02
|Fours
|0
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|4
|Highest
|9
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0