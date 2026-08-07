Ramnivas Shyojiram Golada
batsman
|Full name:
|Ramnivas Shyojiram Golada
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|36
|16
|Balls Faced
|63
|22
|Avg
|18
|8
|SR
|57.14
|72.72
|Fours
|4
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|Highest
|28
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0