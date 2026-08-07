Ramnivas Shyojiram Golada

Ramnivas Shyojiram Golada

batsman

Full name:Ramnivas Shyojiram Golada
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs3616
Balls Faced6322
Avg188
SR57.1472.72
Fours41
Fifties00
Sixies21
Highest2814
Hundreds00

Another Players

Sankhla, Ashish

Sankhla, Ashish

Choudhary, Deepak

Choudhary, Deepak

Lal, Kanhaiya

Lal, Kanhaiya

Choudhary, Kartikey

Choudhary, Kartikey

Yadav, Sachin

Yadav, Sachin

Khan, Salman Faruk

Khan, Salman Faruk

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Patwal, Shubham

Patwal, Shubham

Cheeta, Sharad

Cheeta, Sharad

Choudhary, Aniket

Choudhary, Aniket