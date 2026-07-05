Ranjeet Ramesh Nikam

Ranjeet Ramesh Nikam

batsman

Full name:Ranjeet Ramesh Nikam
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches18
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches18
Innings16
Not outs10
Runs055
Balls Faced456
Avg09.16
SR098.21
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies03
Highest020
Hundreds00

Another Players

Kate, Harshal

Kate, Harshal

Daud, Rameshwar

Daud, Rameshwar

Gujar, Varun

Gujar, Varun

Khatpe, Onkar

Khatpe, Onkar

Nawale, Saurabh

Nawale, Saurabh

Chavan, Swaraj Yogesh

Chavan, Swaraj Yogesh

Thenge, Anand

Thenge, Anand

Nair, Rushikesh

Nair, Rushikesh

Hangargekar, Rajvardhan

Hangargekar, Rajvardhan

Jadhav, Akash

Jadhav, Akash