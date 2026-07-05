Raymond Coker
all rounder
|Full name:
|Raymond Coker
|Nationality:
|Sierra Leone
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|94
|94
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|23.5
|23.5
|SR
|27
|27
|Eco
|5.22
|5.22
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|33
|33
|Balls Faced
|63
|63
|Avg
|6.6
|6.6
|SR
|52.38
|52.38
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0