Raymond Coker

Raymond Coker

all rounder

Full name:Raymond Coker
Nationality:Sierra Leone

Teams

2023 Teams

Sierra Leone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9494
Wickets44
Avg23.523.5
SR2727
Eco5.225.22
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Not outs11
Runs3333
Balls Faced6363
Avg6.66.6
SR52.3852.38
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1212
Hundreds00

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