Romariomomin Runu Sharma

Romariomomin Runu Sharma

bowler

Full name:Romariomomin Runu Sharma
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

City Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1116
Innings010
Overs02.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs060
Wickets010
Avg060
SR0120
Eco030
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1116
Innings2106
Not outs012
Runs725154
Balls Faced4232645
Avg3.527.8813.5
SR16.6676.99120
Fours0133
Fifties010
Sixies0143
Highest79720
Hundreds000

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