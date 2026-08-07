Romariomomin Runu Sharma
bowler
|Full name:
|Romariomomin Runu Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|6
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|6
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|6
|0
|SR
|0
|12
|0
|Eco
|0
|3
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|6
|Innings
|2
|10
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|7
|251
|54
|Balls Faced
|42
|326
|45
|Avg
|3.5
|27.88
|13.5
|SR
|16.66
|76.99
|120
|Fours
|0
|13
|3
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|14
|3
|Highest
|7
|97
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0