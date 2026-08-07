Rahul Hazarika

Rahul Hazarika

batsman

Full name:Rahul Hazarika
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Assam

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches27117
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches27117
Innings50117
Not outs300
Runs938262207
Balls Faced2234371180
Avg19.9523.8129.57
SR41.9870.61115
Fours1203029
Fifties421
Sixies552
Highest906168
Hundreds000

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