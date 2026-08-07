Rahul Hazarika
batsman
|Full name:
|Rahul Hazarika
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|11
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|11
|7
|Innings
|50
|11
|7
|Not outs
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|938
|262
|207
|Balls Faced
|2234
|371
|180
|Avg
|19.95
|23.81
|29.57
|SR
|41.98
|70.61
|115
|Fours
|120
|30
|29
|Fifties
|4
|2
|1
|Sixies
|5
|5
|2
|Highest
|90
|61
|68
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0