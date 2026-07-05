Romel Kwesi Currency
batsman
|Full name:
|Romel Kwesi Currency
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|71
|36
|14
|Innings
|10
|9
|7
|Overs
|38.5
|27.1
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|0
|Runs
|106
|137
|98
|Wickets
|3
|7
|7
|Avg
|35.33
|19.57
|14
|SR
|77.66
|23.28
|12
|Eco
|2.72
|5.04
|7
|BB
|2
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|71
|36
|14
|Innings
|133
|35
|14
|Not outs
|9
|4
|0
|Runs
|2886
|987
|282
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|292
|Avg
|23.27
|31.83
|20.14
|SR
|0
|0
|96.57
|Fours
|0
|0
|29
|Fifties
|15
|6
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|121
|102
|48
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0