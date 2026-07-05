Romel Kwesi Currency

Romel Kwesi Currency

batsman

Full name:Romel Kwesi Currency
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

President Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches713614
Innings1097
Overs38.527.114.0
Balls---
Maidens800
Runs10613798
Wickets377
Avg35.3319.5714
SR77.6623.2812
Eco2.725.047
BB234
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches713614
Innings1333514
Not outs940
Runs2886987282
Balls Faced00292
Avg23.2731.8320.14
SR0096.57
Fours0029
Fifties1560
Sixies002
Highest12110248
Hundreds110

Another Players

Lewis, Elron

Lewis, Elron

Sammy, Daren

Sammy, Daren

Bascombe, Solomon

Bascombe, Solomon

Roberts, Rajiv

Roberts, Rajiv

Dabreo, Coby

Dabreo, Coby

Allen, Ian

Allen, Ian

Wilson, Luke

Wilson, Luke

Soleyn, Oswald

Soleyn, Oswald

Shallow, Kishore

Shallow, Kishore

Warrican Jr, Irvin

Warrican Jr, Irvin