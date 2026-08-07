Ryan James Gibson

Ryan James Gibson

batsman

Full name:Ryan James Gibson
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2023 Teams

Toombul

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51729
Innings101
Overs1.001.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs3010
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco3010
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51729
Innings91725
Not outs106
Runs144453285
Balls Faced253543272
Avg1826.6415
SR56.9183.42104.77
Fours174623
Fifties131
Sixies0105
Highest6510653
Hundreds010

Another Players

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Renshaw, Matthew

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Balkin, Thomas

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Webster, Jack

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Grewal, Addy

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Snell, Tobias

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