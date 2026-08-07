Ryan James Gibson
batsman
|Full name:
|Ryan James Gibson
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|17
|29
|Innings
|1
|0
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|0
|10
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|0
|10
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|17
|29
|Innings
|9
|17
|25
|Not outs
|1
|0
|6
|Runs
|144
|453
|285
|Balls Faced
|253
|543
|272
|Avg
|18
|26.64
|15
|SR
|56.91
|83.42
|104.77
|Fours
|17
|46
|23
|Fifties
|1
|3
|1
|Sixies
|0
|10
|5
|Highest
|65
|106
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0