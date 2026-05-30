ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
batsman
|Full name:
|Matthew Thomas Renshaw
|Nationality:
|Australia
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|100
|60
|61
|Innings
|3
|40
|17
|23
|Overs
|5.0
|160.0
|77.1
|42.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|24
|1
|0
|Runs
|20
|513
|437
|328
|Wickets
|0
|13
|9
|9
|Avg
|0
|39.46
|48.55
|36.44
|SR
|0
|73.84
|51.44
|28
|Eco
|4
|3.2
|5.66
|7.8
|BB
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|100
|60
|61
|Innings
|24
|177
|58
|60
|Not outs
|2
|14
|6
|8
|Runs
|645
|6261
|2026
|1345
|Balls Faced
|1524
|12815
|2256
|1048
|Avg
|29.31
|38.41
|38.96
|25.86
|SR
|42.32
|48.85
|89.8
|128.34
|Fours
|78
|687
|211
|110
|Fifties
|3
|17
|13
|7
|Sixies
|3
|70
|27
|34
|Highest
|184
|200
|156
|90
|Hundreds
|1
|19
|4
|0
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
One-Day Cup
NOT
SOM
One-Day Cup
SOM
GLO
One-Day Cup
SOM
WAR
One-Day Cup
KEN
SOM
One-Day Cup
LEI
SOM
One-Day Cup
SOM
SUR
One-Day Cup
NOR
SOM
One-Day Cup
SOM
LAN
For those who are interested in learning all the news about cricketer Matt Renshaw first hand, here you will find the most up-to-date news about him: participation in tournaments, match results and all about his personal life.
Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by seven wickets in a BBL match in Brisbane on Saturday. Usman Khawaja scored a quickfire half-century, and Matt Renshaw came up with an all-round show to render David Warner’s fifty irrelevant and condemn the visitors to their seventh defeat this season.