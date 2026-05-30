Matthew Thomas Renshaw

Matthew Thomas Renshaw

batsman

Full name:Matthew Thomas Renshaw
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia

Brisbane Heat

Queensland Bulls

Somerset

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches141006061
Innings3401723
Overs5.0160.077.142.0
Balls----
Maidens02410
Runs20513437328
Wickets01399
Avg039.4648.5536.44
SR073.8451.4428
Eco43.25.667.8
BB0321
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches141006061
Innings241775860
Not outs21468
Runs645626120261345
Balls Faced15241281522561048
Avg29.3138.4138.9625.86
SR42.3248.8589.8128.34
Fours78687211110
Fifties317137
Sixies3702734
Highest18420015690
Hundreds11940

Matthew Thomas Renshaw Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup

Matt Renshaw News

View all

For those who are interested in learning all the news about cricketer Matt Renshaw first hand, here you will find the most up-to-date news about him: participation in tournaments, match results and all about his personal life.

BBL | Sydney Thunder’s woes continue to spiral with fifth straight defeat in Brisbane

BBL | Sydney Thunder’s woes continue to spiral with fifth straight defeat in Brisbane

Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by seven wickets in a BBL match in Brisbane on Saturday. Usman Khawaja scored a quickfire half-century, and Matt Renshaw came up with an all-round show to render David Warner’s fifty irrelevant and condemn the visitors to their seventh defeat this season.

Matt Renshaw03:05 PM, 31 December, 2025

BBL | Twitter in awe as Chris Lynn rolls back years with stunning fielding effort against Brisbane Heat

Matt Renshaw05:33 PM, 22 December, 2025

BBL | Twitter impressed as Sydney Thunder end winless run with clinical display against Brisbane Heat

Matt Renshaw06:51 PM, 28 October, 2025

Usman Khawaja Reveals His Ideal Batting Order for the Ashes

Matt Renshaw07:34 PM, 27 October, 2025

Are We Seeing the Beginning of Australia’s Next White-Ball Era?

Another Players

Green, Chris

Green, Chris

Labuschagne, Marnus

Labuschagne, Marnus

Peirson, Jimmy

Peirson, Jimmy

Wakim, Charlie

Wakim, Charlie

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Burdon, Hugo

Burdon, Hugo

Rew, James

Rew, James

Willans, Matthew

Willans, Matthew

Sabburg, Chris

Sabburg, Chris

Warner, David

Warner, David