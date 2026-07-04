Sachithra Nalin Pathirana

Sachithra Nalin Pathirana

wicket keeper

Full name:Sachithra Nalin Pathirana
Nationality:Cyprus

Teams

2024 Teams

Cyprus

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs1313
Balls Faced2121
Avg3.253.25
SR61.961.9
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest77
Hundreds00

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