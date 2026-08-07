Samantha Rae Haereakau Curtis

Samantha Rae Haereakau Curtis

batsman

Full name:Samantha Rae Haereakau Curtis
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Districts Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches208
Innings30
Overs10.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs540
Wickets20
Avg270
SR300
Eco5.40
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches208
Innings184
Not outs30
Runs34613
Balls Faced59923
Avg23.063.25
SR57.7656.52
Fours251
Fifties20
Sixies00
Highest558
Hundreds00

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