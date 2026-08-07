Samantha Rae Haereakau Curtis
batsman
|Full name:
|Samantha Rae Haereakau Curtis
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|20
|8
|Innings
|3
|0
|Overs
|10.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|54
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|27
|0
|SR
|30
|0
|Eco
|5.4
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|20
|8
|Innings
|18
|4
|Not outs
|3
|0
|Runs
|346
|13
|Balls Faced
|599
|23
|Avg
|23.06
|3.25
|SR
|57.76
|56.52
|Fours
|25
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|55
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0