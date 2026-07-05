Sameera Maduranga Kongaha Waththag
bowler
|Full name:
|Sameera Maduranga Kongaha Waththag
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|19
|19
|Overs
|59.0
|59.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|5
|Runs
|432
|432
|Wickets
|17
|17
|Avg
|25.41
|25.41
|SR
|20.82
|20.82
|Eco
|7.32
|7.32
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|14
|14
|Balls Faced
|24
|24
|Avg
|7
|7
|SR
|58.33
|58.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0