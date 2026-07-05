Sameera Maduranga Kongaha Waththag

Sameera Maduranga Kongaha Waththag

bowler

Full name:Sameera Maduranga Kongaha Waththag

Teams

2023 Teams

Czechia

Prague Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1919
Overs59.059.0
Balls--
Maidens55
Runs432432
Wickets1717
Avg25.4125.41
SR20.8220.82
Eco7.327.32
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings55
Not outs33
Runs1414
Balls Faced2424
Avg77
SR58.3358.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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