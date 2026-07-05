Saqlain Haider
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Saqlain Haider
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|5
|12
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|5
|12
|6
|Innings
|4
|5
|8
|10
|5
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Runs
|58
|14
|203
|118
|14
|Balls Faced
|77
|35
|587
|197
|35
|Avg
|14.5
|3.5
|29
|16.85
|3.5
|SR
|75.32
|40
|34.58
|59.89
|40
|Fours
|7
|0
|18
|11
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|28
|7
|102
|33
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0