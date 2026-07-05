Saqlain Haider

Saqlain Haider

wicket keeper

Full name:Saqlain Haider
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2023 Teams

Houston Hurricanes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches565126
Innings00000
Overs00000
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00000
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco00000
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches565126
Innings458105
Not outs01131
Runs581420311814
Balls Faced773558719735
Avg14.53.52916.853.5
SR75.324034.5859.8940
Fours7018110
Fifties00000
Sixies00000
Highest287102337
Hundreds00100

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