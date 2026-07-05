Satyajit Sengupta

Satyajit Sengupta

all rounder

Full name:Satyajit Sengupta

Teams

2023 Teams

Brno Cc

Czechia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings66
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs169169
Wickets44
Avg42.2542.25
SR2727
Eco9.389.38
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs2727
Balls Faced2525
Avg99
SR108108
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00

Another Players

Vasudevan, Arunkumar

Vasudevan, Arunkumar

Tomar, Ritik

Tomar, Ritik

Madhireddy, Sagar

Madhireddy, Sagar

Arumugum, Annadurai

Arumugum, Annadurai

Lal, Tripurari Kanhya

Lal, Tripurari Kanhya

Sundareswaran, Sharan Ramakrishnan

Sundareswaran, Sharan Ramakrishnan

Afridi, Riaz

Afridi, Riaz

Ali, Rahat

Ali, Rahat

Matta, Ashish

Matta, Ashish

Mishra, Neeraj Kumar

Mishra, Neeraj Kumar