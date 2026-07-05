Satyajit Sengupta
all rounder
|Full name:
|Satyajit Sengupta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|169
|169
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|42.25
|42.25
|SR
|27
|27
|Eco
|9.38
|9.38
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|27
|27
|Balls Faced
|25
|25
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|108
|108
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0