Scott William Austin

Scott William Austin

batsman

Full name:Scott William Austin
Nationality:Cyprus

Teams

2024 Teams

Cyprus

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings88
Not outs00
Runs8686
Balls Faced8989
Avg10.7510.75
SR96.6296.62
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3434
Hundreds00

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