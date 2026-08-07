Shaik Rasheed News View all Right now, we invite you to learn more about cricketer Shaik Rasheed. We have compiled all the news about him: his training plan, the records he plans to set, and how his previous matches went. Focus is always to win the game for my team, says Shaik Rasheed After India won the U19 World Cup 2022 by defeating England in the final on February 5 in Antigua, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed has stated his focus is always to win the game for the team. Rasheed further added that the guidance of VVS Laxman helped the players a lot during the ICC mega event. Shaik Rasheed U19 World Cup 2022 | India captain Yash Dhull along with five others in isolation due to Covid-19 Shaik Rasheed India announce squad for U-19 World Cup 2022, Yash Dhull to lead the side

International career

Shaik Rasheed became an important player for India in youth cricket. His batting skills and ability to handle pressure helped the team in major tournaments. He played a key role in the ACC U19 Asia Cup and later led from the front as vice-captain in the U19 Cricket World Cup.

2021 – Represented India in the ACC U19 Asia Cup. Scored 90 runs from 108 balls in the semi-final against Bangladesh. This helped India reach a total of 243 runs. In the final against Sri Lanka, he added 31 runs, and India won the match by 96 runs.

2022 – Became the vice-captain of the Indian U19 team for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Contributed 201 runs in the tournament. Scored 26 runs in the quarter-final against Bangladesh, 94 in the semi-final against Australia, and 50 in the final against England. His performances helped India win the title.

Leagues Participation

Shaik Rasheed took part in domestic tournaments and showed strong batting skills. His games in the Andhra Premier League helped him gain attention. He also joined Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, but he has not played in a match yet.

Andhra Premier League

The batter from Andhra Pradesh played for Rayalaseema Kings in APL 2022. He scored 159 runs in five innings, had an average of 53.00, and a strike rate of 121.37. In the qualifier match against Uttar-Andhra Lions, he scored 85 runs off 55 balls, which helped his team.

In APL 2024, he played for Coastal Riders. On June 30, 2024, he scored 87 runs off 57 balls in a match against Coastal Riders and was named Player of the Day. By that date, he had played 17 matches in the tournament.

On July 6, 2024, he played his first game for Coastal Riders and scored 67 runs against Vizag Warriors. By the end of 2025, he had played six matches for the team.

Year Team Notes 2022 Rayalaseema Kings 159 runs in 5 innings, top scorer 2024 Coastal Riders 87 runs in a match, 17 matches played 2025 Coastal Riders 6 matches played

Indian Premier League

Shaik Rasheed joined Chennai Super Kings in 2023 under the Emerging Players' Category. CSK bought him for $20,000, but he did not play in any matches that season.

At the 2025 IPL auction, CSK signed him again for Rs 30 lakh. He has not played in an IPL match yet.

Year Team Notes 2023 Chennai Super Kings Bought for $20,000, no matches played 2025 Chennai Super Kings Bought for Rs 30 lakh, no matches played

Domestic career

Shaik Rasheed started playing domestic cricket after winning the U-19 World Cup 2022. He played his first Ranji Trophy match for Andhra Pradesh and scored 23 and 43 runs in two innings. So far, he has played 12 first-class matches and scored 577 runs with an average of 28.85.

His Vijay Hazare Trophy debut was on November 17, 2022. His performance in List A cricket was not strong, with 62 runs in seven innings.

He performed well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored his first domestic century in this format and became Andhra Pradesh's top scorer in 2024 with 240 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00.

On November 29, 2024, he played against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Hyderabad. Andhra scored 174-7, and Maharashtra finished with 99 runs in 15.4 overs.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, he scored 42 runs against Maharashtra on January 3, 2025. On January 23, 2025, he played against Puducherry and scored 105 and 26 runs.

Records and achievements

Shaik Rasheed has played important matches in domestic and international tournaments. He was part of the Indian Under-19 team that won two major championships.

2021 – Won the Asian Under-19 Cricket Championship. Scored 90 runs off 108 balls in the semi-final against Bangladesh. Scored 31 runs in the final against Sri Lanka.

2022 – Vice-captain of the Indian U-19 team that won the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Scored 94 runs in the semi-final against Australia. Scored 50 runs off 84 balls in the final against England.

2025, January 3 – Scored 42 runs against Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

2025, January 23 – Scored 105 and 26 runs in a match against Puducherry.

Personal life

Shaik Rasheed is a young cricketer from India who comes from a humble background. He is known for his performances in domestic and Under-19 international tournaments.

Family

Shaik Rasheed was born in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. His father, Shaik Balishavali, worked many jobs to support his son's cricket career. His mother, Asma Khatoon, is a homemaker. Shaik has a brother, Shaik Riaz, and two younger sisters.

Financial Status

As of February 2025, Shaik Rasheed's net worth is about Rs 50 lakhs. He is expected to earn more after the 2025 IPL season, where he signed with Chennai Super Kings.

Fans

Shaik Rasheed has 92,000 followers on his Instagram. His fan base is likely to grow as his career progresses.