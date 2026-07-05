Shamshuzama Mujtaba Kazi
bowler
|Full name:
|Shamshuzama Mujtaba Kazi
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|40
|26
|Innings
|1
|40
|24
|Overs
|7.0
|322.0
|79.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|11
|1
|Runs
|41
|1528
|558
|Wickets
|0
|49
|25
|Avg
|0
|31.18
|22.32
|SR
|0
|39.42
|18.96
|Eco
|5.85
|4.74
|7.06
|BB
|0
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|40
|26
|Innings
|2
|28
|15
|Not outs
|0
|6
|8
|Runs
|2
|406
|76
|Balls Faced
|16
|454
|78
|Avg
|1
|18.45
|10.85
|SR
|12.5
|89.42
|97.43
|Fours
|0
|27
|6
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|17
|2
|Highest
|2
|59
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0