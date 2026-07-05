Shamshuzama Mujtaba Kazi

Shamshuzama Mujtaba Kazi

bowler

Full name:Shamshuzama Mujtaba Kazi
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14026
Innings14024
Overs7.0322.079.0
Balls---
Maidens0111
Runs411528558
Wickets04925
Avg031.1822.32
SR039.4218.96
Eco5.854.747.06
BB043
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14026
Innings22815
Not outs068
Runs240676
Balls Faced1645478
Avg118.4510.85
SR12.589.4297.43
Fours0276
Fifties010
Sixies0172
Highest25928
Hundreds000

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