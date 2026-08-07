Shoaib Siddiqui
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shoaib Siddiqui
|Nationality:
|Slovenia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|12.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|77
|77
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|25.66
|25.66
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|6.41
|6.41
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|81
|81
|Balls Faced
|60
|60
|Avg
|27
|27
|SR
|135
|135
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|48
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0