Shoaib Siddiqui

Shoaib Siddiqui

all rounder

Full name:Shoaib Siddiqui
Nationality:Slovenia

Teams

2024 Teams

Slovenia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs12.012.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7777
Wickets33
Avg25.6625.66
SR2424
Eco6.416.41
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs8181
Balls Faced6060
Avg2727
SR135135
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest4848
Hundreds00

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Khan, Waqar

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Sharma, Tarun

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Arshad, Shahid

Arshad, Shahid

Singh, Ramanjot

Singh, Ramanjot

Mamadkhel, Rasheed Ali

Mamadkhel, Rasheed Ali

Siddiqui, Muhammad

Siddiqui, Muhammad