Suhrid Roy
bowler
|Full name:
|Suhrid Roy
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|6.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|63
|63
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|63
|63
|SR
|36
|36
|Eco
|10.5
|10.5
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|4
|4
|Balls Faced
|7
|7
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|57.14
|57.14
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0