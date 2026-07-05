Suhrid Roy

Suhrid Roy

bowler

Full name:Suhrid Roy
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2023 Teams

Marsa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs6.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6363
Wickets11
Avg6363
SR3636
Eco10.510.5
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs22
Runs44
Balls Faced77
Avg00
SR57.1457.14
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

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