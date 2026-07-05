Thamsanqa Keith Nunu
all rounder
|Full name:
|Thamsanqa Keith Nunu
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|3
|Overs
|37.0
|5.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|Runs
|203
|31
|Wickets
|3
|0
|Avg
|67.66
|0
|SR
|74
|0
|Eco
|5.48
|5.81
|BB
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|11
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|149
|65
|Balls Faced
|372
|120
|Avg
|13.54
|13
|SR
|40.05
|54.16
|Fours
|16
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|47
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0