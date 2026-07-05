Thamsanqa Keith Nunu

Thamsanqa Keith Nunu

all rounder

Full name:Thamsanqa Keith Nunu
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2023 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches77
Innings63
Overs37.05.2
Balls--
Maidens40
Runs20331
Wickets30
Avg67.660
SR740
Eco5.485.81
BB30
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches77
Innings115
Not outs00
Runs14965
Balls Faced372120
Avg13.5413
SR40.0554.16
Fours163
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4727
Hundreds00

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