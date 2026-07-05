Luke Allen Schlemmer

Luke Allen Schlemmer

batsman

Full name:Luke Allen Schlemmer
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Kwazulu Natal Inland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches40409
Innings3483
Overs191.240.17.0
Balls---
Maidens3510
Runs63917154
Wickets1773
Avg37.5824.4218
SR67.5234.4214
Eco3.334.257.71
BB622
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches40409
Innings64398
Not outs542
Runs21691270114
Balls Faced42831781108
Avg36.7636.2819
SR50.6471.3105.55
Fours29313311
Fifties1180
Sixies11161
Highest19311733
Hundreds520

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