Luke Allen Schlemmer
batsman
|Full name:
|Luke Allen Schlemmer
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|40
|9
|Innings
|34
|8
|3
|Overs
|191.2
|40.1
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|35
|1
|0
|Runs
|639
|171
|54
|Wickets
|17
|7
|3
|Avg
|37.58
|24.42
|18
|SR
|67.52
|34.42
|14
|Eco
|3.33
|4.25
|7.71
|BB
|6
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|40
|9
|Innings
|64
|39
|8
|Not outs
|5
|4
|2
|Runs
|2169
|1270
|114
|Balls Faced
|4283
|1781
|108
|Avg
|36.76
|36.28
|19
|SR
|50.64
|71.3
|105.55
|Fours
|293
|133
|11
|Fifties
|11
|8
|0
|Sixies
|11
|16
|1
|Highest
|193
|117
|33
|Hundreds
|5
|2
|0